A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car off of Grand Avenue Thursday evening.
An SUV, traveling north, hit a bicyclist who ran a stop sign heading west at the intersection of Avenue C and 13th Street West at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening, according to Billings Police officer Jeff Stovall. The man riding the bicycle was taken to a Billings hospital with minor injuries.
You have free articles remaining.
The bicyclist wasn't wearing proper equipment and may receive a citation, Stovall said.
The Billings Police Department, American Medical Response and the Billings Fire Department responded to the scene.