Bicycle crash

Two members of the Billings Police Department speak to a man at the scene of a crash involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle at the corner of Avenue C and 13th Street West on Thursday According to the Billings Police the bicyclist failed to stop at a stop sign.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car off of Grand Avenue Thursday evening.

An SUV, traveling north, hit a bicyclist who ran a stop sign heading west at the intersection of Avenue C and 13th Street West at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening, according to Billings Police officer Jeff Stovall. The man riding the bicycle was taken to a Billings hospital with minor injuries.

The bicyclist wasn't wearing proper equipment and may receive a citation, Stovall said.

The Billings Police Department, American Medical Response and the Billings Fire Department responded to the scene.

