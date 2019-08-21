A man was taken to a Billings hospital Wednesday evening after the pickup he was driving hit a power pole and flipped, police said.
Billings police responded around 6:30 p.m. to a reported wreck at 32nd Street West and Central Avenue. It appeared that the Dodge pickup had been traveling south on 32nd Street West when it hit a light pole and rolled onto its roof.
When Officer Jeff Stovall arrived on scene, chest compressions were being performed on the man, he said. American Medical Response transported him to a Billings hospital with unknown injuries. Police did not know the man's age or where he was from. It was unclear what caused the single-vehicle crash.
A NorthWestern Energy truck also responded to the scene to check on the power pole that the pickup struck.
Police partially closed the intersection to traffic while they investigated.