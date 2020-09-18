Man taken to hospital after shooting in Midtown Billings

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Billings police responded to a shooting early Friday morning that occurred during an apparent car-jacking on Central Avenue.

A 20-year-old man was shot once "during an apparent car-jacking" around midnight Friday morning near a gas station located at 1201 Central Avenue, according to a tweet by Billings Police Sgt. Tony Jensen.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing, Jensen said.

On Tuesday night, a man and woman were arrested in Billings after a police officer witnessed an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles. The shooting led to a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 90 mph that ended on Billings' South Side.

