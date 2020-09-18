 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Midtown Billings
topical

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Midtown Billings

{{featured_button_text}}

Billings police responded to a shooting early Friday morning that occurred during an apparent car-jacking on Central Avenue.

A 20-year-old man was shot once "during an apparent car-jacking" around midnight Friday morning near a gas station located at 1201 Central Avenue, according to a tweet by Billings Police Sgt. Tony Jensen.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing, Jensen said.

On Tuesday night, a man and woman were arrested in Billings after a police officer witnessed an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles. The shooting led to a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 90 mph that ended on Billings' South Side.

0
0
0
1
3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News