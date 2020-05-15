Man taken to hospital after shooting on Billings' West End

×
A man was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a shooting on Billings' West End.
The shooting occurred at 429 19th St. W. around 2 a.m. Friday morning. Billings police officers responded to the scene and surrounded the home in crime scene tape. The incident is being investigated, according to a tweet from the Billings Police Department.
The man was taken to a Billings hospital for injuries. The man's condition was not immediately available Friday morning.
Mari Hall
Night General Assignment Reporter
