Man taken to hospital after shooting on Billings' West End
Man taken to hospital after shooting on Billings' West End

Shooting scene

Crime tape surrounds the scene as Billings police, fire and ambulance responded to the scene of a shooting at 429 19th Street West at 2 a.m. Friday.

 LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette

A man was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a shooting on Billings' West End.

The shooting occurred at 429 19th St. W. around 2 a.m. Friday morning. Billings police officers responded to the scene and surrounded the home in crime scene tape. The incident is being investigated, according to a tweet from the Billings Police Department.

The man was taken to a Billings hospital for injuries. The man's condition was not immediately available Friday morning.

