Man taken to hospital after stabbing in downtown Billings

A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed Saturday evening in downtown Billings.
A man was stabbed near North 10th Street and First Avenue North around 6:20 p.m., according to Billings Police Sgt. Glenn Gunther.
The man was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The suspect was arrested about a block away, and there is no threat to the public, Gunther said.
The Billings Police Department and American Medical Response were on scene.
