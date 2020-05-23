Man taken to hospital after stabbing in downtown Billings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed Saturday evening in downtown Billings.

A man was stabbed near North 10th Street and First Avenue North around 6:20 p.m., according to Billings Police Sgt. Glenn Gunther.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The suspect was arrested about a block away, and there is no threat to the public, Gunther said.

The Billings Police Department and American Medical Response were on scene.

