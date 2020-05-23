You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in downtown Billings
alert

Man taken to hospital after stabbing in downtown Billings

{{featured_button_text}}

A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed Saturday evening in downtown Billings.

A man was stabbed near North 10th Street and First Avenue North around 6:20 p.m., according to Billings Police Sgt. Glenn Gunther.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The suspect was arrested about a block away, and there is no threat to the public, Gunther said.

The Billings Police Department and American Medical Response were on scene.

4
0
1
4
8

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News