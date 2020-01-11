{{featured_button_text}}

A 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after being shot in the abdomen in a residence on Lake Elmo Drive, according to the Billings Police Department.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 7 a.m. Saturday at the 1700 block of Lake Elmo Drive.

The man "sustained a single gun shot wound to the abdomen during a physical fight with a 37-year-old woman," according to a social media post by the Billings Police Department.

The man's injuries were described as non-life threatening. There are no public safety concerns, the post states. 

Both of the individuals involved are detained and Billings detectives are investigating. There are no charges at this time.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1