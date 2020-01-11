A 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after being shot in the abdomen in a residence on Lake Elmo Drive, according to the Billings Police Department.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 7 a.m. Saturday at the 1700 block of Lake Elmo Drive.
The man "sustained a single gun shot wound to the abdomen during a physical fight with a 37-year-old woman," according to a social media post by the Billings Police Department.
The man's injuries were described as non-life threatening. There are no public safety concerns, the post states.
Both of the individuals involved are detained and Billings detectives are investigating. There are no charges at this time.