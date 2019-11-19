A man sentenced for criminal endangerment was reported as walking away from the downtown Alpha House Men's Pre-release center on Tuesday.
Liam Gallegos, 20, has been placed on escape status by the Montana Department of Corrections and an arrest warrant has been issued.
Gallegos walked away from the facility, at 104 N. 31st St., just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, said Alternatives Inc., which owns the center.
Gallegos, from Billings, is described as Hispanic, 6-feet-tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was sentenced for criminal endangerment out of Yellowstone County in August, and has been in the Alpha House program since October.