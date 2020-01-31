Man walks away from pre-release center

A 28-year-old man has been placed on escape status after walking away from a downtown Billings pre-release center on Thursday.

Johhny Allen Washee Jr., of Crow Agency, walked away from the Alpha House Men's Pre-release Center at 10:51 a.m., according to a press release from Alternatives Inc., which owns the facility.

Washee is described as Native American with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6-feet, four-inches tall, and weighs 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black beanie hat, blue jeans and black shoes.

He was most recently sentenced for failure to register as a violent offender in Yellowstone County in October. Past offenses include assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment.

He's been housed at Alpha House since December.

The Department of Corrections placed Washee on escape status, and issued an arrest warrant. The DOC is asking for assistance locating Washee, but advised the public not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.

