Man wanted for repeated sexual abuse of 12-year-old held in Yellowstone County jail

A man wanted in Gallatin County for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl has been arrested and is being held in jail in Billings, according to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Mitchell Scott Patterson, 33, had a $100,000 warrant for his arrest on charges of continually engaging in sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old child, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office asked for the public's help in a Facebook post Friday in locating Patterson.

He faces a felony charge for sexual intercourse without consent, a misdemeanor charge for sexual abuse of children, and a habitual offender operating a motor vehicle charge.

He's being held on a bond of more than $101,000.

