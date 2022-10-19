Man wanted in Billings arrested after high-speed chase near Great Falls

A man wanted in Billings for allegations he pepper sprayed a woman during a carjacking and robbed a gas station was arrested Monday outside of Great Falls after a high-speed chase that drew multiple law enforcement agencies.

Santana Cruz Ledeau, 26, is facing multiple felonies in Yellowstone and Cascade counties, including counts of robbery, assault on a peace officer and criminal endangerment. His escape attempt ended when the stolen vehicle collided with another vehicle near Simms. At the time of his arrest, he had a $250,000 warrant out of Yellowstone County.

Ledeau was arrested earlier this year in June. County prosecutors charged him with robbery and trespassing. He allegedly left the Conoco on the 1200 block of South 27th Street with a basket full of food without paying. When a cashier tried to confront Leduea before he left the parking lot, charging documents said he pulled out a machete.

Witnesses saw Ledeau enter a room at the nearby Vegas Hotel. Officers with the Billings Police Department entered the room, where they allegedly found unopened bags of chips, a machete and a red shopping basket. Ledeau, according to charging documents, was in the bathroom and apprehended.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment soon after, and was released from custody on a $5,000 bond. When he failed to appear for a trial status hearing, Yellowstone County District Judge Ashley Harada issued a $15,000 warrant for his arrest on September 22. Less than two weeks later, police identified Ledeau as a suspect in a carjacking near Billings Clinic Hospital on North 29th Street.

On September 30, court documents said, a woman had parked her Nissan SUV near the Billings Clinic surgery center when a man wearing a red hoodie opened the driver’s side door. He demanded the keys to the SUV, and was holding what appeared to be a gun to her head. As she handed him the keys, the man sprayed pepper spray in her face. He left the woman in the parking lot, according to charging documents, and drove east toward North 29th Street.

About five days later, the Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office reported to BPD that the Nissan was found abandoned at a campground outside of Roundup. Evidence technicians allegedly found a finger print inside the vehicle belonging to Ledeau.

County prosecutors charged Ledeau with two counts of robbery in connection to the carjacking October 14. Judge Harada issued a second arrest warrant for $250,000 that same day.

The following Monday, Ledeau allegedly fled from Great Falls Police Department officers in a stolen Chevy pickup truck. He drove away from a hotel, the Great Falls Tribune reported, after police received a weapons complaint. Law enforcement received subsequent calls of road rage incidents involving a truck matching the description of the Chevy driven by Ledeau.

Ledeau evaded police, who called off the pursuit in Great Falls. The 26-year-old then allegedly drove south along Interstate 15 to Ulm, where court documents said he shot out the back window of another vehicle during an attempted carjacking.

Further south, in Cascade, Ledeau allegedly stole a different vehicle after the pickup truck ran out of fuel. Someone offered Ledeau a ride to get gas, after which Ledeau threatened the driver with a gun and took the vehicle. Deputies with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office reached Ledeau in Cascade, and he allegedly tried to run one of them over as he drove off. Two other deputies fired rounds at Ledeau’s vehicle.

He continued south on I-15, court documents said, to Wolf Creek. He went onto Highway 200, where law enforcement blocked his southbound path and forced him north. Ledeau’s vehicle allegedly collided with a deputy’s at this time, with Ledeau pointing a gun at the deputy's head when the two vehicles were near.

Ledeau rolled over stop sticks laid by Montana Highway Patrol west of Simms. He continued until allegedly striking another vehicle and going into a ditch. Along with CCSO, GFPD and MHP, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection contributed to the pursuit that led to Ledeau’s arrest.

He has been charged in Cascade County District Court with two counts of robbery, two counts of assaulting a peace officer and criminal endangerment.

Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito told the Gazette on Wednesday he has been in contact with Cascade County prosecutors since Ledeau’s arrest Monday. Because he is in custody in Cascade County, Twito said, he will make all of his appearances for the charges filed against him in that county before returning to Yellowstone County.

Ledeau is in Cascade County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

BPD Lt. Matt Lennick said in an email he estimated about 650 vehicles have been reported stolen to the police department so far this year, with about 85% of those vehicle recovered. Last year ended with BPD investigating 1,091 stolen vehicles and recovering 98% of them, according to department data. BPD has also recovered 36 vehicles stolen from outside jurisdictions this year, Lennick said.