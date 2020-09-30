Man who died in house fire was under investigation, police say

A house fire on Billings' West End discovered Monday was several days old and apparently intentionally set, according to police. A man was found dead inside the home and no foul play is suspected.

The announcement came Wednesday from the Billings Police Department in a morning press release.

Lt. Brandon Wooley wrote that detectives arrived at the home at 3309 Tahoe Drive on Monday to serve an arrest warrant for 45-year-old John Nailen as well as a search the residence. Both searches were in connection with a sex offense investigation, the release stated.

When detectives arrived shortly before 5 p.m. they found Nailen dead inside.

"Additionally, detectives observed evidence of fire inside the residence that was at least several days old. Initial information indicates the fire was intentionally set," the press release stated.

Nailen is believed to have died from smoke inhalation. At this time, there is no indication of foul play, Wooley said. No other information would be released on Wednesday, he said.