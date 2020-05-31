Man who went missing north of West Yellowstone found alive

The 69-year-old Bozeman man with dementia who had been missing since Saturday in an area about 10 miles north of West Yellowstone was found alive Sunday night in a ravine.
Search and rescue groups were down to their last hour of daylight when someone got eyes on David Cole.
The timing worked out well enough to allow a helicopter rescue crew on standby to short haul Cole out of the ravine.
A short haul helicopter rescue is a procedure in which a rescuer on a helicopter long line makes contact with the person in need of help, tethers them together, and then both people are lifted out on.
"It really was just about the last minute we could have found him and still successfully got him out in a timely manner," said Capt. Jeremy Kopp with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office. "Fortunately, at the 11th hour, they spotted him."
Kopp, who is the commander for Gallatin County Search and Rescue, said that had they found Cole much later, an insufficient amount of light would have eliminated a helicopter short haul rescue as an option because of safety concerns.
Search and rescue would have had to shelter in place overnight or until a specialized search and rescue group could be rounded up.
Cole was uninjured, Kopp said.
Billings Mayor Bill Cole, who is David Cole's brother, said David looked healthy, especially considering that he had been in "very nasty terrain and weathered a heavy rain storm with only the clothes on his back."
Cole's vehicle was found stuck and running Saturday on Tepee Creek Road north of West Yellowstone. Gallatin County Search and Rescue, along with other volunteers and search and rescue groups began searching for him Saturday evening.
The search Saturday was aided by ATVs and helicopters. Sunday four dog teams joined the searchers.
Sunday about 50 people were involved in the effort. Cole was found about 1.6 miles from where his vehicle was located Saturday.
"The terrain in general is rugged, mountains, it's steep. It's densely forested terrain, and so it's very difficult to maneuver," Kopp said. "You can cover a mile as a search team and it might take four hours."
The search and rescue effort tried to proceed in part based on guidance from lost person behavior studies. Kopp said that the key finding was a shoe impression. From that shoe impression, search and rescue teams tracked Cole's path for another seven hours until he was found.
"You're in snow, and then you're out of snow. And then you're dry rock, and then you're in a creek," Kopp said of the way it progressed. "It's a little bit of sometimes the dog is interested, it's a little bit of sometimes the searchers find another shoe impression."
The ravine where Cole was found was heavily forested and filled with deadfall, and difficult enough to maneuver in that it prompted the decision to go with the short haul helicopter rescue
"This is as good as it gets man, finding him healthy after a couple days," Kopp said. "This is a win."
