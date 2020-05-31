Man who went missing north of West Yellowstone found alive

Billings Mayor Bill Cole, who is David Cole's brother, said David looked healthy, especially considering that he had been in "very nasty terrain and weathered a heavy rain storm with only the clothes on his back."

Cole's vehicle was found stuck and running Saturday on Tepee Creek Road north of West Yellowstone. Gallatin County Search and Rescue, along with other volunteers and search and rescue groups began searching for him Saturday evening.

The search Saturday was aided by ATVs and helicopters. Sunday four dog teams joined the searchers.

Sunday about 50 people were involved in the effort. Cole was found about 1.6 miles from where his vehicle was located Saturday.

"The terrain in general is rugged, mountains, it's steep. It's densely forested terrain, and so it's very difficult to maneuver," Kopp said. "You can cover a mile as a search team and it might take four hours."

The search and rescue effort tried to proceed in part based on guidance from lost person behavior studies. Kopp said that the key finding was a shoe impression. From that shoe impression, search and rescue teams tracked Cole's path for another seven hours until he was found.