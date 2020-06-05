Man with gunshot wound taken to hospital in Billings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Emergency crews took a man shot in the abdomen in midtown Friday to the hospital.

The condition of the man was unknown to police Friday afternoon, said Billings Police Assistant Chief Jeremy House.

The man flagged down Yellowstone County deputies at the intersection of Broadwater Avenue and 13th Street West, House said, and it was still unknown how or when the man was shot. Law enforcement searched the area for a possible suspect Friday afternoon.

"It doesn't seem to be a random act," he said.

Along with Billings police, the report brought American Medical Response workers, Yellowstone County deputies and Billings Fire Department to the scene.

House said there was no immediate threat to the public.

