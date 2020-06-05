You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man with gunshot wound taken to hospital in Billings
alert featured

Man with gunshot wound taken to hospital in Billings

{{featured_button_text}}
Broadwater shooting

Billings Police officers and Yellowstone County deputies investigate the scene of a shooting in the 1200 block of Broadwater Ave. on Friday, June 5, 2020.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

Emergency crews took a man shot in the abdomen in midtown Friday to the hospital. 

The condition of the man was unknown to police Friday afternoon, said Billings Police Assistant Chief Jeremy House. 

Broadwater shooting

Billings Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting in the 1200 block of Broadwater Ave. on Friday, June 5, 2020.

The man flagged down Yellowstone County deputies at the intersection of Broadwater Avenue and 13th Street West, House said, and it was still unknown how or when the man was shot. Law enforcement searched the area for a possible suspect Friday afternoon.

"It doesn't seem to be a random act," he said. 

Broadwater shooting

Billings Police officers talk with a bystander at the scene of a shooting in the 1200 block of Broadwater Ave. on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Along with Billings police, the report brought American Medical Response workers, Yellowstone County deputies and Billings Fire Department to the scene.

House said there was no immediate threat to the public. 

In the past several weeks, Billings police have investigated several fatal shootings, including a 50-year-old man killed on the South Side of Billings and a homicide-suicide on the West End. 

1
2
1
7
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News