 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mannheim Steamroller pushes holiday tour to 2021 with a stop in Billings
editor's pick alert top story

Mannheim Steamroller pushes holiday tour to 2021 with a stop in Billings

{{featured_button_text}}
Mannheim Steamroller

Mannheim Steamroller's Christmas Tour has been pushed to 2021 and will make a stop at MetraPark on Nov. 19, 2021. This is the first time in 35 years the holiday show will not be touring.

 Courtesy Mannheim Steamroller

Holiday music lovers will have to wait a year to see their favorite Christmas songs performed live. For the first time in 35 years, Mannheim Steamroller will not be hitting the road for the annual Christmas tour. Scheduled to return to Billings, the tour has been pushed to 2021 and will make a stop at MetraPark on Nov. 19, 2021.

“We couldn’t be more excited to know that we will reunite with our many fans in 2021, sharing the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas experience,” said Mannheim Steamroller founder Chip Davis in a press release.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The concert will be filled with classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas repertoire paired with multimedia effects.

Davis’ first Christmas album of instrumental rock was released in 1984, and now more than 30 million Christmas albums have been sold, making Davis the top-selling Christmas artist of all time, ahead of Elvis.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 4 at the MetraPark Box Office, online at www.metrapark.com, or by calling 1-800-366-8538.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet Onyx, the new wolf at ZooMontana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News