The 40th Annual Spring Home Improvement Show is set for March 3-5 at the MetraPark Expo Center and Montana Pavilion and will have over 650 exhibits comprising 130,000 square feet of interior and exterior displays.

Free admission, free parking, free kids' activities, and free upper lot shuttle make the show easy for families to attend. With the vast majority of exhibitors being from the greater Billings area, the event continues to be a huge boost for our local businesses and economy.

The home improvement show showcases the largest diversity of local businesses, all in one place, in a five-state area, all available for personal interaction with attendees. They will be showcasing the latest trends and innovations within every industry and micro-industry in the Billings area, whether it pertains to home interior, exterior, buying, selling or financing. It will be a testing ground for modern innovation that has not hit the market yet, so attendees will be able to see things they did not realize are available in, and coming to, Billings. DIY’ers can get expert tips, techniques, and materials.

A recent 85 year study found that the key to long-term happiness is developing relationships. The home improvement show provides attendees the opportunity to develop relationships with individuals who can help them achieve happiness in their largest asset, their home.

In addition to 650 booths, the show will feature a custom built, on-site, fully complete manufactured home, custom water features, a 19,000 gallon interactive swim spa, live demonstrations, “as seen on TV” interactive displays, and more.

Billings' best food trucks will be on hand creating delicacies only available on-site, and a record-breaking $50,000 in free prizes will be given away.

In addition, the show will include a "kids' experience" aimed at keeping the next generation of home improvers excited and happy to be there. Features include Wegner Roofing’s bouncy houses and air brush tattoos, Lynnrich’s Custom balloon animals, Central Air’s balloons, Cabela’s Kids Archery Shoot, and the Billings Outlaws player interaction.

For more information, feel free to call Beau Hedin at (406) 696-9800 or Devon Hedin at (406) 698-3402 or billingshomeimprovementshow@gmail.com.