Mardi Gras Montana set

Billings Food Bank's annual Mardi Gras Montana celebration will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Billings Hotel & Convention center. Festivities will include a gourmet meal plus silent and live auctions, all benefiting the food bank.

Doors open at 5 p.m. A champagne greeting and appetizers will kick off the silent auction taking place from 5:30-7 p.m. Then, guests will be treated to a gourmet dinner and a live auction starting at 7 p.m. This year’s auction items include signed “Star Wars” posters, an autographed photo of Kobe Bryant, celebrity chef dinner packages, trips, a refurbished Honda Spree and much more.

This year's special guests include:

Pedro Hernandez, celebrity host

Quinn Donovan, auctioneer

Willy Tyler and Doug Craig, traveling ambassadors

Darwin and Teresa George, Mardi Gras king and queen.

Revelers may dress in costume or casually. Mardi Gras masks will be provided for everyone.

Admission is $75 per person. Tables for 10 are available for $750. For tickets, call 406-259-2856, or go to billingsfoodbank.com/donate-event-tickets. Tickets will be available through Feb. 21.

The Billings Food Bank provides millions of pounds of food to the community each year. The organization also runs a culinary training program in the Fortin Culinary Center, serves breakfast and lunch in the Fortin Cafe and operates a gift shop.

