Mardi Gras Montana set

Billings Food Bank's annual Mardi Gras Montana celebration will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Billings Hotel & Convention center. Festivities will include a gourmet meal plus silent and live auctions, all benefiting the food bank.

Doors open at 5 p.m. A champagne greeting and appetizers will kick off the silent auction taking place from 5:30-7 p.m. Then, guests will be treated to a gourmet dinner and a live auction starting at 7 p.m. This year’s auction items include signed “Star Wars” posters, an autographed photo of Kobe Bryant, celebrity chef dinner packages, trips, a refurbished Honda Spree and much more.

This year's special guests include:

  • Pedro Hernandez, celebrity host
  • Quinn Donovan, auctioneer
  • Willy Tyler and Doug Craig, traveling ambassadors
  • Darwin and Teresa George, Mardi Gras king and queen.

Revelers may dress in costume or casually. Mardi Gras masks will be provided for everyone.

Admission is $75 per person. Tables for 10 are available for $750. For tickets, call 406-259-2856, or go to billingsfoodbank.com/donate-event-tickets. Tickets will be available through Feb. 21.

The Billings Food Bank provides millions of pounds of food to the community each year. The organization also runs a culinary training program in the Fortin Culinary Center, serves breakfast and lunch in the Fortin Cafe and operates a gift shop.

