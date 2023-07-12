Longtime Billings businesswoman and philanthropist Marilyn Floberg has died. She was 91. She had been living in Florida where she retired to be near family.

Together with her husband, Don, she built a thriving real estate business that by the time they sold it had grown to a staff of 60 with offices in Billings, Red Lodge and Columbus.

Marilyn began her professional life as a school teacher and even after devoting much of her time to building the real estate business she never stopped teaching.

“She was a teacher more than anything else,” said her son Dana Bjornson. “She made sure students had the resources they needed to get an education. She motivated them to learn and to continue learning.”

One of her assignments to students at the end of each school year was to have them write her a letter telling her the favorite things they had learned.

“And, she stayed in touch with them. She was that kind of teacher,” Bjornson said.

She was born Marilyn Joyce Hunter in 1932 in Fargo, North Dakota. She studied mathematics at North Dakota State University where she was homecoming queen in 1952.

In the early 1960s, she boarded a train with her two children from her first marriage and moved to Billings where she had a teaching job. While buying a home, she fell in love with her real estate agent, the “dashing young” Don Floberg, who had four children of his own. They were married on Christmas day.

They blended their families and then blended their business interests in Floberg Companies. The company joined Prudential in 1990 and later Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

Always teaching, Marilyn developed a curriculum to help prospective real estate agents learn the business and pass the state licensing exam. From that curriculum, she wrote a text book that was nationally for many years.

Throughout their long lives together, the Flobergs devoted themselves to philanthropy. In 2013, the couple donated their family home at North 30th Street and 10th Avenue North to the Billings Clinic.

In 2010, they received the Lifetime Achievement Award for the Roche Jaune Awards for Business Excellence from the Billings Chamber of Commerce

In 2015, the couple was inducted into the Montana Business Hall of Fame. During the ceremony, Don said the couple’s business success was built on a single principle: the Golden Rule.

Don died in 2022, a day short of his 98th birthday.

One of Marilyn’s last great acts of philanthropy was to donate property she and Don owned near Yellowstone National park to a charitable trust. The trust recently entered into an agreement to sell the property to the Greater Yellowstone Coalition.

The deal will protect the environment around the park and money from the sale will go — where else — to a learning institution close to Marilyn’s heart, Montana State University Billings.