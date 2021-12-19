Mariposa Lane in Billings to light lanterns for 60th year on Christmas Eve

For 60 years now, Mariposa Lane has glowed with candlelight on Christmas Eve, burning in memory of a neighborhood boy who was gone too soon.
In years past, cars have driven long into the night to view the light show that began as a memorial to a 12-year-old resident who was killed while riding his bicycle in 1962.
“As I learned more about the tradition, I became more interested in it and I thought it was really touching to the young man who passed away,” said Michele Fox, a resident who has organized the event for the past six years.
The lanterns honor Bobby Switzer, who brought the custom to Billings when his family moved here. Stemming from New Mexico, where the Switzer family previously lived, villages along the Rio Grande river began displaying lanterns, or luminarias to commemorate the Christ child coming into the world.
On Dec. 5, 1962, Bobby and a friend were riding bicycles home after playing basketball when he was struck by a car along 17th Street West.
“I think it’s made everybody aware of who their neighbors are,” said Kay Rene Stadtfeld, who moved to the neighborhood in the early 1980s. “At that time, Santa Claus would show up at your house for the kids in the neighborhood,” added her husband, Wally. “They had cocktails at this house, and then they’d go for dessert at somebody’s house. So it was always a gathering of the neighbors at that time.”
Fox buys paper bags and candles in bulk with each house receiving 60 of each. Residents re-use sand each year that anchors the bags. The sand often stays with the house when a homeowner moves, residents said.
Starting in the evening, the votive candles burn for about 15 hours as traffic slowly drives by with headlights turned off. NorthWestern Energy also turns off streetlights for the night, a spokesperson confirmed, and residents turn off most or all lights inside their homes.
Some passing drivers roll down their window "and say, ‘thank you, we’ve been coming for years’," said Joe Studiner, a Mariposa resident since 1995, who watches from his driveway. “It’s just a steady stream of traffic coming through, and people say, ‘Thank you, my mom and dad brought me here and now I’m bringing my kids',” Joe’s wife, Sam, organized the distribution of supplies for over a decade before Fox agreed to help.
Most houses participate, and at one point the group expanded from the 1700 block to the entire lane that includes the North and South sections. As many as 32 families participate, said Fox.
The participating residents respect those who do not participate, although they still light lanterns along the street in front their homes. The rules of the tradition have also seemingly waned over the years, according to residents.
“You had to make sure you had all the candles lit, all the time. If the wind blew them out, you had to go out and light them,” said Kay Rene. Neighbors would call you if they saw light inside the house, she said.
Bobby’s mother, Marge McFarlane, has attended the lighting in years past, before moving away. “A number of years ago, Mrs. Switzer who has remarried now to Mrs. McFarlane – her and her new husband sat down and told me the story, and that was meaningful to me,” said Sam Studiner. “She was very grateful that the tradition was being carried out."