Mariposa Lane in Billings to light lanterns for 60th year on Christmas Eve

For 60 years now, Mariposa Lane has glowed with candlelight on Christmas Eve, burning in memory of a neighborhood boy who was gone too soon.

In years past, cars have driven long into the night to view the light show that began as a memorial to a 12-year-old resident who was killed while riding his bicycle in 1962.

“As I learned more about the tradition, I became more interested in it and I thought it was really touching to the young man who passed away,” said Michele Fox, a resident who has organized the event for the past six years.

The lanterns honor Bobby Switzer, who brought the custom to Billings when his family moved here. Stemming from New Mexico, where the Switzer family previously lived, villages along the Rio Grande river began displaying lanterns, or luminarias to commemorate the Christ child coming into the world.

On Dec. 5, 1962, Bobby and a friend were riding bicycles home after playing basketball when he was struck by a car along 17th Street West.