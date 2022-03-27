Mark Holle, CPA, as Director of Finance & Accounting, has recently been named an Associate Principal of Sanderson Stewart, an award-winning community design firm headquartered in Billings. Holle is celebrating 18 years with the firm where he and his team manage all aspects of the firm’s finances and accounting. He is a firm leader in developing internal processes and customizing our accounting software to be as efficient as possible to better serve our clients. Sanderson Stewart is located at 1300 North Transtech Way in Billings.
Mark Holle named an Associate Principal of Sanderson Stewart
- Billings Gazette
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The fire was initially reported at around 10 p.m., and crews had the blaze contained within 40 minutes. No injuries were reported.
The mother of a West High School junior wants her daughter, who has Down syndrome, to complete her senior year, while the district is citing policy that says the soon-to-be 19-year-old is too old.
A Billings teacher will spend the next 10 years in prison for trying to coerce a minor into sex.
This year’s race for the Billings School District 2 board is something this community hasn’t seen in a long time.
A Billings woman accused of possessing multiple drugs, including meth and more than 9,000 fentanyl pills for distribution admitted to traffick…
Water returns to Lake Elmo beginning April 15 and before it arrives Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks has a lot of work to do.
The Al Bedoo Shrine Auditorium, a landmark events hub on Broadwater Avenue in midtown Billings, is under contract to be sold.
The cause of the explosion and huge fire at the ExxonMobil refinery that lit up the night sky over Lockwood Saturday beginning about 10 p.m., remains under investigation.
Billings Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the early hours of Monday morning.
Ari Steeples didn't have to run away and join the circus; it's where he grew up.