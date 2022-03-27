 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mark Holle named an Associate Principal of Sanderson Stewart

  • 0

Mark Holle, CPA, as Director of Finance & Accounting, has recently been named an Associate Principal of Sanderson Stewart, an award-winning community design firm headquartered in Billings. Holle is celebrating 18 years with the firm where he and his team manage all aspects of the firm’s finances and accounting. He is a firm leader in developing internal processes and customizing our accounting software to be as efficient as possible to better serve our clients. Sanderson Stewart is located at 1300 North Transtech Way in Billings.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'BirdBot' mimics birds way of walking

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News