Mark Holle, CPA, as Director of Finance & Accounting, has recently been named an Associate Principal of Sanderson Stewart, an award-winning community design firm headquartered in Billings. Mark is celebrating 18 years with the firm where he and his team manage all aspects of the firm’s finances and accounting. He is a firm leader in developing internal processes and customizing our accounting software to be as efficient as possible to better serve our clients. Sanderson Stewart is located at 1300 North Transtech Way in Billings.
Mark Holle receives Business Achiever Nomination
- Billings Gazette
