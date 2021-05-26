Markers placed along Rims to remember Montana’s COVID-19 victims

Nine blue buckets filled with bright colored survey markers surrounded a group of high schoolers and retirees under the Swords Rimrock Park pavilion on May 26. The two dozen volunteers were planting markers to represent people who lost their lives to COVID-19.

“Trekking the length of the Pandemic Memorial Pathway unveils the easy-to-ignore COVID-19 statistics,” organizer Tom Stahley said. “You leave with a fathomable, real experience of the pandemic’s impact. Maybe it’s a stepping point from which to move beyond the pandemic.”

The two dozen people walked up and down the concrete trail above the Rims, planting flags in memory of the 1600 Montanans who lost their lives to COVID-19. More than 260 of the flags, marked in yellow, represent those who died in Yellowstone County.

Stahley, a retired teacher, originally came up with the idea when he was hiking the trail in the fall of 2020.

“Looking over the city I was thinking of people who were dying in the hospitals below, as well as across the state.”

Stahley envisioned marking the Swords Park trail with basic plastic flags used in construction zones. Volunteers connected the markers to nails, which they hammered in at 6-foot intervals alongside the concrete trail.