Markers placed along Rims to remember Montana’s COVID-19 victims

Nine blue buckets filled with bright colored survey markers surrounded a group of high schoolers and retirees under the Swords Rimrock Park pavilion on May 26. The two dozen volunteers were planting markers to represent people who lost their lives to COVID-19.
“Trekking the length of the Pandemic Memorial Pathway unveils the easy-to-ignore COVID-19 statistics,” organizer Tom Stahley said. “You leave with a fathomable, real experience of the pandemic’s impact. Maybe it’s a stepping point from which to move beyond the pandemic.”
The two dozen people walked up and down the concrete trail above the Rims, planting flags in memory of the 1600 Montanans who lost their lives to COVID-19. More than 260 of the flags, marked in yellow, represent those who died in Yellowstone County.
Stahley, a retired teacher, originally came up with the idea when he was hiking the trail in the fall of 2020.
“Looking over the city I was thinking of people who were dying in the hospitals below, as well as across the state.”
Stahley envisioned marking the Swords Park trail with basic plastic flags used in construction zones. Volunteers connected the markers to nails, which they hammered in at 6-foot intervals alongside the concrete trail.
After months of planning, Stahley recruited students from Skyview High School and some of his now-retired coworkers. The group split up into small groups to individually hammer each nail into the ground.
Fred Michels worked with other retired teachers to put in the Billings spikes. He lost two friends from a teaching job in Oregon to COVID-19.
“It’s a good cause,” Michels said. “Everyone has been touched by this.”
Farther west on the trail, Luke Pocha, 19, and student Jenalynn Palmieri, 17, worked on getting more pink markers down. Neither of them lost someone significant to them, but they said the pandemic still affected them.
“My friend in math class got it, and she still can’t taste things,” Palmieri said. “Its changed how she eats, and I feel bad for her.”
The memorial will be open during daylight hours from May 27 to June 6. The self-guided tour starts facing west from the Swords Rimrock Park trailhead parking lot. From there, signs and markers guide walkers.