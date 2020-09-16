 Skip to main content
MarketPlace Magic canceled

The Junior League of Billings has canceled this year’s MarketPlace Magic, which was scheduled for Nov. 6-8. The decision was made after considering the health and safety of the community.

In what would have been its 25th year, MarketPlace Magic is a major fundraiser for the Junior League of Billings, an organization focused on promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community.

The Junior League plans to host a Montana Women’s Leadership Conference in February 2021, either in person or virtually, depending on coronavirus-related developments in the community.

For more information, go to juniorleagueofbillings.org.

