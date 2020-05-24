Masked and separated, Billings graduates make best of hard year

That’s the mentality parent Deb Kiedrowski thinks will ultimately benefit the class of 2020.

“Something the students took away from this is to appreciate the small daily things that they missed out on and going forward I think this will affect them in a good way,” she said.

Her daughter Ella laughed afterward at the misspelling of her middle name on the envelope holding her diploma. “That just about sums it up,” she said.

Ella Kiedrowski echoed something that Olson also mentioned — how the masks muted the event.

“It was really weird and it kind of made it lose the emotion of it, for sure,” she said. “And didn’t make me feel very submersed in the event of it. If I was able to look around and see people’s faces, I probably would have been more moved by the event.”

Still, she said she was happy to have graduation, even if it was different. Tossing her graduation cap into the air was a highlight.

“That was great. That was like my best moment. You couldn’t see it, but I threw it up as far as I could,” she said. ‘And then my friend ran over and hugged me and was like ‘Wait, can I hug you’ and I was like ‘Yes, please.’”