Masked and separated, Billings graduates make best of hard year

With temperature checks before entry, the mandatory masks, the limit of two guests per graduate, and precise social distancing that created islands of caps and robes on the floor of the MetraPark arena, Billings on Sunday hosted graduation ceremonies unlike any the city has seen before.
It was the solution agreed to by Billings Public Schools and county health officials.
After schools closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to limit large gatherings, graduations suddenly seemed uncertain, which put even more strain on seniors already adjusting to sudden changes they hadn’t anticipated.
“It’s always something that you didn’t even question that you’d have or not,” said Skyview graduate Ella Kiedrowski. “It’s just ‘I will graduate, I’m a senior.’ There’s just no other thought. That was really shocking, difficult to cope with.”
In early May the announcement came of the modified ceremonies that took place Sunday. Billings Skyview graduation started at 9 a.m., followed by Senior at 2 p.m. and West at 7 p.m.
For Skyview parents Waylon and Toni Denny, the effort to save the ceremonies was appreciated.
“For this not being a virtual event, I think it was well planned out. The social distancing was good. The sections were good,” Waylon Denny said.
“When it was first proposed, the one where 10 students at a time…I was like no,” Toni Denny said. “I feel like as a parent, graduation is a proud moment that you want to share with your kids.”
It’s a big milestone and the small gathering gave the event a more personal feeling, she said. “It was kind of nice not to have the crowd.”
Grant Otto said he knows just how fortunate he is to have been able to walk. A Billings Senior graduate, Otto and his parents moved to Billings midway through his junior year.
“I’m really glad we were able to have the ceremony and I feel really lucky that we are able to,” Otto said. “I have a lot of friends back home in Oregon. They’re all jealous that I got to walk, or do anything at all. They’re just done, that’s it. So I feel really blessed, really lucky to do this today.”
His father Derik Otto said he hopes that some of the traditions, like the vehicle parade, will continue.
“They really stepped up. They stepped everything up,” Melissa Otto said, of the organizers behind her son’s graduation.
One of those organizers was Lauren Eisele, a respiratory therapy clinical coordinator at the Billings Clinic. Eisele was there on Sunday to see her niece graduate.
“Absolutely necessary,” she said of the precautions that were taken. “I would say hands down, absolutely.”
Eisele said being able to pull it off and see her niece graduate was gratifying, but that it wasn’t easy. Along with having to figure out how to make it happen, she pointed toward the tough decision of picking who got to sit in the crowd.
“Just picking, like two people, out of an entire family that has helped support and get these kids to where they are today. It’s really hard to limit it down to two,” she said.
The ceremony was live-streamed, which multiple parents said helped allow family members, some of them living out of state, to see their loved ones graduate.
“You could tell they tried really hard,” Billings senior parent Stephanie Krueger said. “They decorated it lovely and had nice flowers. I think it’s nice they did that for the kids.”
But Krueger said the concerns about the virus are unnecessary, and that a normal graduation could have taken place.
“I would say the day was filled with mixed emotions,” her husband Erik Krueger said.
Billings Senior graduate Ryland Ratcliff said afterward the whole thing was “weird” and “a little nerve-wracking, too.”
Ratcliff said the nerves came in part from the fact that graduation marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of a new one. The weirdness came from something else.
“I feel like we’ve all grown up together in classrooms, being close together. And then when we graduated we’re all separate,” he said.
“And the masks,” he added.”
Caden Olson felt the nerves, too. A Billings Skyview graduate and member of the track team, Olson stood in the upper Metra parking lot afterwards talking with fellow graduate Tegan Ostermiller.
“I was trying to get through with it and get over with high school,” he said.
Like Ratcliff, both Olson and Ostermiller said the masks had an effect on the feeling of the ceremony. “You couldn’t tell who was who,” Olson said.
Senior prom and track season were among the things Olsen was upset about missing. “I got to go to three practices and it was over,” he said. “And it was my senior track season. I won state last year and I was going to do it again.”
Olson did say he’s learned something about appreciating the things life offers people.
“Don’t take anything for granted, because you don’t know when it’s going to be taken from you,” he said.
That’s the mentality parent Deb Kiedrowski thinks will ultimately benefit the class of 2020.
“Something the students took away from this is to appreciate the small daily things that they missed out on and going forward I think this will affect them in a good way,” she said.
Her daughter Ella laughed afterward at the misspelling of her middle name on the envelope holding her diploma. “That just about sums it up,” she said.
Ella Kiedrowski echoed something that Olson also mentioned — how the masks muted the event.
“It was really weird and it kind of made it lose the emotion of it, for sure,” she said. “And didn’t make me feel very submersed in the event of it. If I was able to look around and see people’s faces, I probably would have been more moved by the event.”
Still, she said she was happy to have graduation, even if it was different. Tossing her graduation cap into the air was a highlight.
“That was great. That was like my best moment. You couldn’t see it, but I threw it up as far as I could,” she said. ‘And then my friend ran over and hugged me and was like ‘Wait, can I hug you’ and I was like ‘Yes, please.’”
Her mom pointed out how the stress of losing out on the end of senior year was something students had to deal with at a distance.
“It was really difficult because they all needed each other and they couldn’t see each other,” Deb Kiedrowski said.
Having to separate from her friends and miss out on school was tough, Ella Kiedrowski acknowledged.
“It was really difficult for me, mentally, and it didn’t feel like there was any good way to go about it. What I’ve been saying is even though we are all going through the same thing in a way, we’re all struggling through this. It’s comforting to know that, but it doesn’t make it any easier.”
She was happy though to see her friend by video on Sunday. Valedictorian Olivia DeBoer addressed the class by video because of an immuno-compromised family member. She joined numerous students throughout the day who graduated “in absentia.”
“On reflecting on the last four years and the last four months in particular, it’s clear that things can change irreversibly far too quickly,” DeBoe said. “A couple months ago it was March 13 and everything was mostly normal for all of us. And practically overnight everything changed and we were all left to cope with our new normal.
“…If you get the opportunity to do something you love or are interested in or have never done before, take the chance. Don’t put it off for the future, because none of us know what the future holds.”
