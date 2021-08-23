Masking disagreements continue as new school year begins in Billings

One of the parents, Abraham Engholm, said he believes the masking requirement is illegal.

"We, as parents, we're not going to put up with totalitarian rule," he said.

Engholm also said he believes masks are ineffective at stopping the virus. His children were in remote learning last year, in part because Engholm said he wanted time to get more information about COVID-19 and also thought it could help mitigate some of the issues caused by the spread of the virus. His kids didn't learn much from remote learning, which he called a joke. Still, he doesn't want his six children, five of whom are in SD2, to be in a school building if it means they have to wear masks.

"Going forward, my children will not attend SD2 schools until it is made optional to wear masks," he said.

As far as why he thinks schools and medical experts are encouraging masks, Engholm said he thinks it's about control. "It's bigger geopolitically. I think it's a control issue. They want to see how far they can push the American people before we push back."