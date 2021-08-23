Masking disagreements continue as new school year begins in Billings

Billings Public Schools started the new school year Monday, even as the district's policy requiring masking continues to drive disagreements between some staff, parents, students and administrators.
Even with everything going on, Superintendent Greg Upham described how the excitement he saw at Poly Drive Elementary on Monday showed that the first day of school stayed true to its roots.
"The teachers were so excited to get their kids. They really were," he said.
In some instances though, students in the district didn't make it into the building and by the end of the day three teachers had been placed on unpaid leave over their refusal to cooperate with the masking policy.
A memo from Upham had been sent to teachers and staff Sunday notifying them that refusing to cooperate and/or enforce the masking requirement would be viewed as insubordination and result in a minimum of five days of unpaid leave. Teachers placed on leave have the option of returning sooner than five days if they speak with district administration and agree to follow the directive. The memo also mentioned additional disciplinary steps that could be taken with continued refusal to follow the directive including termination of a staff member's employment contract.
At Boulder Elementary School, a group of parents attempted to bring their kids into the school without masks Monday morning. Principal Mark Venner spoke with them, explaining that unmasked individuals couldn't come into the building, which is a district policy. After their conversation the group eventually left.
One of the parents, Abraham Engholm, said he believes the masking requirement is illegal.
"We, as parents, we're not going to put up with totalitarian rule," he said.
Engholm also said he believes masks are ineffective at stopping the virus. His children were in remote learning last year, in part because Engholm said he wanted time to get more information about COVID-19 and also thought it could help mitigate some of the issues caused by the spread of the virus. His kids didn't learn much from remote learning, which he called a joke. Still, he doesn't want his six children, five of whom are in SD2, to be in a school building if it means they have to wear masks.
"Going forward, my children will not attend SD2 schools until it is made optional to wear masks," he said.
As far as why he thinks schools and medical experts are encouraging masks, Engholm said he thinks it's about control. "It's bigger geopolitically. I think it's a control issue. They want to see how far they can push the American people before we push back."
Engholm said in the short term he thinks that he and his wife can continue to educate their kids, but that he does have some concerns about the long-term effect this could have on their learning if the masking requirement and the effort to overturn it takes too long. Engholm also shared a video of his conversation with Venner with KULR8 news. Referring to the video, he said he wanted to make clear that things did not escalate, that Venner was understanding, and that "we had a really good conversation."
A Billings Police Department officer stood in the vicinity as Venner spoke with parents. Upham said he had talked with Billings Police Chief Rich St. John about having additional law enforcement support available to schools in case things escalated. Upham said he thinks the presence of law enforcement Monday helped keep things calm.
Speaking generally, the superintendent said adults carried themselves well on Monday. He also emphasized the need for people to talk together, listen to each other and "work through this issue," and stem the spread of COVID-19.
Upham said he is having conversations with Billings Education Association President Doug Robison about the masking policy. The BEA, a union representing teachers and staff in SD2, had notified membership last week that Upham had approached them about a masking requirement for grades K-8, and that the union had opted to keep masks optional for members per a Memorandum of Agreement reached with the district in June. Upham said based on legal advice he has received, the masking directive supersedes the MOA.
Last Thursday Upham had stated that masking would be optional this school year, but that it would be encouraged. He also said at the time that he didn't see masking as a long-term solution. The optional masking policy would have been a continuation of the optional masking policy that went into effect during summer school.
On Saturday Upham announced in a letter sent to parents that masking would be required. In the letter Upham mentioned an outbreak on a Skyview athletics team and his concern about how a similar rate of transmission could in a short time take many students out of class. He also wrote that he would be speaking with local health officials and looking at local COVID-19 metrics "as I constantly reassess the necessity of masking."
"Based on the reported COVID-19 infections in Yellowstone County, including the steadily rising number among school-aged children, the outbreak with our students, the fact our hospitals are at capacity, and that the Delta variant is highly infectious, I have concluded it is in our best interest to reimplement masking in our schools. This is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to keep our schools open," Upham wrote.
A large gathering involving adults and children took place the next day in Pioneer Park, during which people discussed ways they could pressure the school district to end its masking requirement.
Dozens of emails were sent from Sunday through Monday to the Board of Trustees, with the contents being split between people supporting the masking requirement, and others condemning it or asking the district to go to optional masking.
The school district received another show of support Monday afternoon for its masking requirement in the form of a statement signed by leadership and infectious disease specialists representing the Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health and St. John's United.
"Masking will prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, which is responsible for the increasing number of people, including children, not only being infected with the virus but also being hospitalized," the letter says. "Prevention measures, such as masking, vaccination, and staying home when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, will keep students in school and our community safe."