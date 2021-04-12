Massage parlor ordinance discussion dominates at Billings City Council

"The ordinance essentially codifies good business practices," said city attorney Gina Dahl.

Local licensed massage therapists worry that the ordinance will not only make the problem worse but also negatively impact the businesses of the legitimate and licensed therapists in Billings.

More than a dozen spoke during public comment at Monday night's meeting, voicing their frustration and fears about the impact and unintended consequences of the ordinance.

Many worried that the new regulations would be too onerous and force many in their industry out of business. Others talked about the frustration and hurt they felt at having their industry tied to illicit massage parlors.

"It's called the massage ordinance," Susan Carlson, a licensed massage therapist, told council members. "(But) it's not a massage ordinance, it's a brothel ordinance ... and it's a disaster."

Highlighted at the meeting were a pair of national human trafficking experts who spoke to their experience in combating the issue. Both spoke in favor of the city's draft ordinance and called it an effective tool for combating the illicit businesses.