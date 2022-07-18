Massive I-90 crash: 6 dead, includes 3 children; 3 critically wounded

Six people were killed, including three children in last Friday’s massive pile-up on Interstate 90 near Hardin. Eleven people were wounded and three have critical injuries, according to the latest information from the Montana Highway Patrol.

It was around 4:50 p.m. when as high winds swept the prairie near Hardin last week collecting massive amounts of dust blanketing the interstate with a cloud so thick it led to blackout conditions for several minutes. As cars travelling east along I-90 entered the clouds more than 20 cars, trucks and semis piled up in the deadly crash.

First responders converged on the interstate near mile marker 494, about three miles outside Hardin at around 5 p.m. As the crews began assessing the damage more resources were sent to aid in transporting the wounded to Big Horn County Memorial Hospital by ground ambulance. Due to the same severe weather that caused the dust cloud, air ambulances were out of the question, according to MHP.

In total, twenty-nine individuals were involved in the crash blocking off all of I-90 east and part of I-90 west. The vehicles involved were from nine U.S. states and one Canadian province. As crews worked to rescue survivors and clear the debris, traffic, which had backed up for miles, was diverted off the interstate altogether forcing weekend travelers and commercial vehicles onto two-lane highways.

In an update released Monday, MHP said the identities of those killed would be released by the Bighorn County Coroner’s Office. The investigation was ongoing but the signs pointed to weather, said the release. An unidentified dispatcher with the Bighorn County Sheriff's Office said the county was not taking calls from the media and the coroner was unavailable to answer questions about the identities of those killed.

A thunderstorm produced westbound winds Friday afternoon, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Cory Mottice said. It’s unknown where those winds gathered so much dust, but around 4:30 they were blowing between 40 and 50 mph outside of Hardin and visibility had dropped to less than a quarter of a mile.

The wind continued to coat the interstate with dust for about an hour, and the storm didn’t bring any rain until around 6. The Hardin Airport tracked wind gusts of up to 62 mph. Mottice, who is with the National Weather Service in Billings, said a trained weather spotter five miles north of the pileup reported winds gusting up to 76 mph.

“I can’t really say how rare or common it is that we get a dust storm to that extent. It is more likely to get something like yesterday when we have a significant drought, but we’ve kind of gotten out of our drought conditions with all the precipitation lately,” Mottice said.

The onset of dust storms like the one that blasted the interstate outside of Hardin on Friday, Mottice said, can be instantaneous.

At least 83 people have died on Montana's roads so far in 2022, according to MHP data and recent reports. Despite a recent rise in fatal crashes over the Fourth of July weekend, deaths are down compared to this same time in 2021, which saw 108 deaths by this time, and 2020 with just over 90 deaths.