MATE Show canceled over COVID restrictions

The NILE Organization, owner and host of The Montana Agri-Trade Exhibition, also known as The MATE Show & Home and Health Expo, is a 45-year long tradition in Billings. Organizers recently announced the February 2021 show has been canceled because of current COVID-19 restrictions.

In the past 44 years, The MATE Show has grown to more than 600 booths and 18,000 attendees per year. According to a press release from organizers, since its inception in 1975, the MATE Show has brought a total of nearly 450,000 visitors to Billings, with an economic impact of more than $3 million annually.