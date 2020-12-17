 Skip to main content
MATE Show canceled over COVID restrictions
MATE Show canceled over COVID restrictions

The MATE Show & Home and Health Expo

Hannah Prewett sits in the driver's seat of a John Deere tractor at the The MATE Show & Home and Health Expo at MetraPark in 2019. The February 2021 show has been canceled.

The NILE Organization, owner and host of The Montana Agri-Trade Exhibition, also known as The MATE Show & Home and Health Expo, is a 45-year long tradition in Billings. Organizers recently announced the February 2021 show has been canceled because of current COVID-19 restrictions.

In the past 44 years, The MATE Show has grown to more than 600 booths and 18,000 attendees per year. According to a press release from organizers, since its inception in 1975, the MATE Show has brought a total of nearly 450,000 visitors to Billings, with an economic impact of more than $3 million annually.

For more information, go to themateshow.com or thenile.org.

