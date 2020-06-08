Mayor calls for specific changes to policing, praises law enforcement and community for successful protest

Following Sunday's peaceful protests downtown, Billings' leaders praised the event's organizers, participants and local law enforcement for bringing off a safe and successful rally.
Mayor Bill Cole used the first few minutes of Monday's city council meeting to acknowledge "the importance of the rally" for calling attention to the death of George Floyd and the importance of seeking justice for all people of color who are the victims of police violence.
He also praised the efforts of Billings Police Chief Rich St. John and the officers who helped monitor the rally, calling them "extremely professional" and "appropriately understated."
City administrator Chris Kukulski agreed with the mayor's sentiments and added, "I'm very proud of my community."
Cole then talked about improvements he'd like to see on a local level to help the police department. First, he said, he wants to find more funding for mental health care and drug prevention so that police officers aren't always having to deal with those issues directly.
Second, he called for an increase in the amount of minority officers employed by Billings Police, asking specifically for more Native Americans.
Finally, he vowed to put pressure on state lawmakers to better fund the state's investigative unit that performs inquiries into local cases of police misconduct.
St. John, who was also at the meeting, praised his officers and talked about the importance of having a relationship with the community they police.
"The reason this thing went off so well is because of the relationships we have," he said.
That doesn't happen, he said, if officers decide a week before the event that they need a relationship with the community they're supposed to be protecting.
The event's organizers worked closely with the city and with police to plan the rally. And then at the rally, officers worked to maintain a low profile and stayed mostly to the perimeters.
"I'll hold Billings up as an example anywhere, anytime," St. John said.
Later in the meeting, council took its next step to bring a public safety mill levy before voters this fall. They approved in a 10-1 vote the first reading of an ordinance that would allow the city to repeal an older mill levy on the books and replace it with a new one they hope voters will approve in September.
Council member Kendra Shaw was the lone dissenting vote. She believes the repeal-and-replace measure doesn't provide adequate funding. She also talked about the rapid change in community attitudes toward public safety, pointing the large and varied protests against police violence happening across the country.
"The public should have much more of a chance to weigh in," she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.