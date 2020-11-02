Mayor encourages Billings residents to return ballots; council talks new zoning code

On the eve of Election Day, Billings Mayor Bill Cole encouraged city residents to make sure their voices are heard by casting their ballots if they haven't yet done so.
He also expressed his confidence in the integrity of the election process.
"I am confident that our community and our country will come through this election process in good order as we always have," he said at Monday night's city council meeting. "Locally, that's the Montana way, and I can assure you that our local officials have planned for all eventualities."
Even on the eve of Montana's biggest election, most of Monday night's city council discussion center around zoning.
As the city prepares to adopt an entirely redesigned zoning code, council members spent Monday asking questions about what the zoning changes will look like and how they'll affect city development.
Known as Project Re:Code, the committee working on it when the project began was nearly two dozen people, comprised of city staffers, business owners, Realtors, architects and other community members. By the end, they had 18 people working on it.
Nicole Cromwell, the city's zoning coordinator, focused specifically on zone code that governs a new area known as Planned Neighborhood Developments or PNDs. Planned Neighborhood Developments regulates housing developments that border city limits but don't fall inside the City of Billings.
It was designed specifically to help the city better regulate the annexation of neighborhoods and housing developments from within the county, Cromwell said.
Cromwell also addressed the city's new bar, tavern and casino code, which broadly dictates that newly constructed or remodeled bars or casinos would have to be built at least 600 feet — the length of two city blocks — from places like parks, churches and schools.
Drinking establishments and casinos built near residential neighborhoods must be developed 350 feet away, the length of one city block and the width of one city street.
The new code changes how the 600- and 350-feet requirements are measured. Currently, the distance is measured from property line to property line. Under the new code, the distance would be measured from the front door of the bar or casino to the property line of the park, church, school or neighborhood.
Along with the redefinition, the new code also restricts the city from giving bars and casinos waivers to the distance requirement.
The council also addressed new sign requirements and development in the city's industrial zones.
It's the first time in nearly five decades that city planners have wholly redrawn Billings' zoning codes. The council's consideration of the new code comes after a series of seven public hearings held before the city's planning commission over the summer and fall.
The planning commission unanimously approved the new code last month, and now, over the next few months, the council will decide whether to adopt it.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.