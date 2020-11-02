Mayor encourages Billings residents to return ballots; council talks new zoning code

Nicole Cromwell, the city's zoning coordinator, focused specifically on zone code that governs a new area known as Planned Neighborhood Developments or PNDs. Planned Neighborhood Developments regulates housing developments that border city limits but don't fall inside the City of Billings.

It was designed specifically to help the city better regulate the annexation of neighborhoods and housing developments from within the county, Cromwell said.

Cromwell also addressed the city's new bar, tavern and casino code, which broadly dictates that newly constructed or remodeled bars or casinos would have to be built at least 600 feet — the length of two city blocks — from places like parks, churches and schools.

Drinking establishments and casinos built near residential neighborhoods must be developed 350 feet away, the length of one city block and the width of one city street.

The new code changes how the 600- and 350-feet requirements are measured. Currently, the distance is measured from property line to property line. Under the new code, the distance would be measured from the front door of the bar or casino to the property line of the park, church, school or neighborhood.