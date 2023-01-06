 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mazevo, TOPZ Sandwiches to move into old Nissan dealership site on Billings' West End

A handful of new eateries will go up this spring at the site of the old Nissan dealership on King Avenue West in Billings. 

The city issued permits this week to Mazevo Coffee and TOPZ Sandwiches to build two new drive-thrus on the west side of the old car lot; crews already pulled up all the old asphalt on the site late last year. 

The former Nissan dealership building, which sits on the east side of the lot, will be remodeled into a sit-down restaurant. The city has issued permits for exterior remodeling work; the permit for the interior remodel has not yet been submitted. 

Denny Menholt Nissan moved in 2019 from its spot on King Avenue West to an expanded site it's building on Zoo Drive near Underriner Honda. The old dealership on King Avenue went up in 2012 and was landlocked, sitting between Outback Steakhouse and Olive Garden, making it impossible for Menholt to expand

The east end of King Avenue West serves as an entrance and exit to I-90 and has seen increased development over the last few years. Starbucks Coffee built a store there in 2016 and Glacier Express Car Wash was built near the intersection in 2020.

Costco Wholesale sits on the same stretch of King Avenue West at the opposite end of the block. The warehouse retailer announced plans last year to relocate to Zoo Drive and Shiloh Road, leaving its property on King up for grabs.

Retrospective: King Avenue West
Plans submitted to the City of Billings for the exterior remodel of the old Nissan dealership building, which will be converted into a sit-dow…

