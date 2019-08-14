The Montana Department of Agriculture’s annual Pesticide Disposal Events will take place in several locations throughout Montana in September. The events have collected more than 638,000 pounds of waste pesticides since it began in 1994, according to a press release from the department.
The program was designed to help individuals dispose of any pesticides that are unusable as originally intended and cannot be used for any other purpose. This allows participants to dispose of waste pesticides in an environmentally responsible way and helps protect Montana’s ecosystems and groundwater, as well as families, pets, livestock and drinking water.
Scheduled events included:
- Sept. 17 in Wolf Point.
- Sept. 18 in Sidney.
- Sept. 19 in Miles City.
- Sept. 20 in Billings.
There is no charge for the first 200 pounds of material. Amounts over 200 pounds are assessed at $1 per pound. A higher fee may apply to pesticides with dioxins or dioxin precursors.
In order for products to be managed safely and efficiently, the department said participants should register online by Monday, Sept. 9, at agr.mt.gov/Pesticide-Waste-Disposal-Registration
For more information on recycling waste pesticide, go to agr.mt.gov/pesticide-paste-disposal.