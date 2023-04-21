The Montana Department of Transportation along with the City of Laurel will reconstruct approximately half a mile of the town's West Railroad Street, from South 1st Avenue to South 8th Avenue.

MDT has recently contracted with the engineering firm Sanderson Stewart to begin the survey phase of this project.

“The City of Laurel is thrilled to get this underway,” said Matt Wheeler, Public Works Director for the city. “This much-needed reconstruction project will increase the efficiency of this busy roadway and pedestrian safety and accessibility to the adjacent South Laurel neighborhood and park.”

West Railroad Street requires reconstruction due to poor pavement condition, drainage issues, and substandard curb, gutter, and sidewalks.

On the south side of West Railroad Street is the large South Laurel neighborhood, and west of South 8th Avenue, just beyond the project site, is Lions Family Park and its popular fishing pond.

Currently, there is an intermittent sidewalk in poor condition along the south side of West Railroad Street. This facility connects the neighborhood and the park, forcing pedestrians to walk on the roadway, which results in the area being difficult to access by bicycles, pedestrians, and those who have mobility challenges.

“Partnering with Montana communities to help build and maintain vital infrastructure is an important mission of the Department,” said acting MDT Billings District Administrator Michael Taylor. “We are excited to work with the City of Laurel to complete this important project for the community.”

Proposed improvements for the reconstruction of West Railroad Street include new asphalt surfacing, an ADA-compliant sidewalk, curbs and gutters, signage and striping, and stormwater improvements.

A construction date has yet to be determined for the project. An open house will be scheduled early in the design phase for the community to learn more about the project, view proposed design concepts, provide feedback, and ask questions directly to the project team.

For questions, contact Sloane Stinson at sloane@bigskypublicrelations.com or call the hotline at (406) 207-4484, operating during business hours. For more information about the project, visit the project’s webpage at www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/westrailroad/.

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided upon request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone (406) 444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.