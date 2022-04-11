MDT finalizes designs for 3 bridges in Yellowstone and Carbon counties

Final designs are nearly complete to repair three bridge decks in Billings, Huntley and Joliet, the Montana Department of Transportation announced on Monday.

The Billings-area bridge is on Blue Creek Road, also known as State Secondary Highway 416, as it crosses the Yellowstone River at Riverfront Park.

In Huntley, the bridge work will happen on State Secondary 522 as it crosses the Huntley Canal.

Highway 312 as it crosses Rock Creek in Joliet is the third bridge nearing the final design stage with MDT.

The proposed work will include resurfacing or replacing bridge decks; upgrading bridge rail and bridge approach rail; repairing or replacing joints; sealing bridge decks; removing approach slabs and possibly other minor work. MDT's goal is to maintain and prolong the life of the bridges.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction during summer of 2024 depending on funding availability and the completion of other projects.

MDT is seeking feedback and questions on the proposed project. Comments can be submitted online at mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Billings office at P.O. Box 20437, Billings, MT 59104-0437. Please note the project UPN is 9552001.

The public also is encouraged to contact Billings District pre-construction engineer Mike Taylor at 657-0233 or project design engineer Thaddeus Lesnik at 444-9457.

