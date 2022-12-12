MDT hosts panel to ask public opinion on 27th St. RR crossing

The Montana Department of Transportation hosted an in-person open house at the Billings Public Library on Monday to gather public opinion of the 27th Street railroad crossing in downtown.

MDT will also host an online Zoom session on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The 27th Street crossing has long been a point of concern for travelers in downtown Billings.

A study completed in 2016 identified 27th Street as high priority for MDT to fix traffic problems. This upcoming project is to develop a study of both short- and long-term solutions for the crossing. According to the MDT website, this would include: traffic operations and engineering analysis, safety and railroad coordination.

As one of the main thoroughfares downtown, 27th Street often finds itself clogged at the railroad stop just south of Montana Avenue.

Long-term options that HDR Inc., the engineering firm involved, and MDT want to look at are either an overpass or underpass.

The short-term options that could potentially benefit motorists in the meantime according to HDR and MDT is the utilization of technology to give drivers a heads up that is a train is present and go a different way.

“Most folks are looking for something less impactful than a grade separation,” said Acting Department Administrator for MDT, Mike Taylor. “Right now we are in the study phase though, and these two public meetings are the conclusion of that.”

A grade separation is splitting the road to make an overpass or underpass.

No trends have emerged amongst the public in terms of solutions but most agree that 27th Street gets clogged when trains go by.

“We want to make sure that Montana and Minnesota Avenues are not cut off from the South Side,” said Montana Avenue businesses representative Mike Schaer.

“We’re looking at potential impacts to properties and businesses pertaining to construction and outcomes,” said HDR engineer Tim Erickson.