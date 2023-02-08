The Montana Department of Transportation wants public comment on a proposal to resurface about 4 miles of Interstate 90 west of Big Timber in Sweet Grass County. The project begins approximately 6 miles east of Springdale, and extends east, ending approximately 4 miles west of Big Timber.

Proposed work includes smoothing the roadway by filling depressions, crack sealing, applying a seal and cover, rumble strip installation, and new pavement markings. The purpose of the project is to reduce the severity of dips in the existing surfacing, preserve and extend the life of the existing roadway, and to enhance roadway safety features for the traveling public.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in the summer of 2025, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.

An important part of properly planning for future projects is partnering with the community. MDT welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project. Comments may be submitted online at mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Billings office, PO Box 20437, Billings, MT 59104-0437. Please note that comments are for project UPN 10069000.

The public is encouraged to contact acting Billings District Preconstruction Engineer Kurtis Schnieber at 406-657-0269 or Project Design Engineer Jacob Brotzler at 406-657-0266 with questions or comments about the project.

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.