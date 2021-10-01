MDT open house scheduled for Rimrock and 62nd St. W. project

The Montana Department of Transportation will conduct a public open house to discuss the roundabout planned for the intersection of Rimrock Road and 62nd Street West in Billings.

Project team members will be in attendance to discuss the project, hear concerns, and answer questions.

The public open house will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Sanderson Stewart office, 1300 N. Transtech Way, Billings. The event will be an open house with no formal presentation, and the public is encouraged to attend at their convenience and visit the exhibits.

The purpose of this project is to reduce high severity crashes and improve the safety of the intersection.

Due to the many crashes that have occurred at the cluster of the three intersections formed by Rimrock Road and 62nd Street West, MDT is eliminating two of the intersections, abandoning the existing curve between the two roads, and building a single roundabout to improve safety.

The project will include the following design elements:

• Single-lane roundabout

• New asphalt surfacing