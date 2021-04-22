MDT plans lane closures for road work near MetraPark

In addition to work the Montana Department of Transportation is doing on Main Street, there will be additional road work for a future project being done in the area west of MetraPark on Tuesday April 27 and Wednesday April 28.

On Tuesday, April 27, there will be a single-lane closure in the eastbound lane of First Avenue North from approximately the intersection of North 10th Street for one block east just past the Main Street intersection.

On Wednesday, April 28, there will be a single-lane closure in the southbound outer lane of Main Street from the intersection of Fourth Avenue North through the First Avenue North intersection, terminating at North 10th Street.

When possible, the traveling public should consider alternate routes for east to west travel for those two days.

