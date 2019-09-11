The Montana Department of Transportation invites the public to attend a public information open house, to discuss the 27th Street Improvement Project. The event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday at The Post at Billings Depot, located 2404 Montana Ave.
The 27th Street Improvement Project involves resurfacing approximately three miles of 27th Street from I-90 to Airport Road through downtown. The project also includes safety, lighting and ADA accessibility upgrades. Construction is scheduled to begin on Sept. 25 and will continue into the fall, then resume in the spring of 2020 and conclude during the 2020 construction season, according to a press release.
A construction information hotline is available by calling 800-239-8308.
For more information, go to mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/27thstreetimprovements.