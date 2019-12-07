The Montana Department of Transportation seeks public comments on a proposal to rehabilitate 10 bridges within the Interstate 94 corridor in Yellowstone County. The bridges are located between mile posts 14 and 21, starting at Ballantine and continuing to approximately 2.5 miles west of Pompeys Pillar.
Proposed work includes resurfacing or sealing the existing bridge decks, upgrading the bridge rail and roadway guardrail, replacement of bridge deck joints, deck drainage improvements, and upgrades to the adjacent roadway and signing. The purpose of the project is to repair deteriorated elements of each bridge to extend their service life.
The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2021, depending on the completion of all project development activities and availability of funding, according to a press release from MDT.
Ideas and comments on the proposed project may be submitted online at mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Billings office, PO Box 20437, Billings, MT 59104-0437. Note that comments are for project CN 9585000.