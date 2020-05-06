MDT seeks public comment on I-90 lighting project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Montana Department of Transportation seeks public comment on a proposal to install new roadway lighting along 1.2 miles of Interstate 90 in Billings. The project begins at the King Avenue Interchange and extends east for 1.2 miles ending at South Billings Interchange.

Proposed work includes installing new roadway lighting along I-90 and the interchange ramps. The purpose is to improve the nighttime safety for travelers along this section of I-90.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2021, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed, according to a press release from MDT.

Comments may be submitted online at mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml or by mail to Montana Department of Transportation, PO Box 20437, Billings, MT 59104-0437. Commenters should note that comments are for project CN 9421000.

