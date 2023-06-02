The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal to address safety needs at various locations in Billings and the surrounding areas.

The proposed work and project locations are below.

Site 1: Destination lighting, signage, and rumble strips will be added to the intersection of Rapelie Road and West Pike Avenue near the west end of Columbus in Stillwater County.

Site 2: Vehicle activated yellow flashing lights will be added to existing curve warning signage on Secondary 308 (S 308) in Carbon County, 2.5 miles east of Red Lodge.

Site 3: Shoulder rumble strips will be added on Nye Road in Stillwater County. The site begins near the Montana Highway 78 (MT 78) intersection, heads to Fishtail, and ends just outside of Fishtail.

Sites 4-16 will receive a varying combination of signage, pavement markings, lighting, post mounted reflective delineators, and flashing beacons on stop signs. These intersections are located in Yellowstone County.

Site 4: Laurel Airport Road and South 72nd Street West.

Site 5: Danford Road and South 72nd Street West.

Site 6: Danford Road and South 64th Street West.

Site 7: Niebauer Road and South 72nd Street West.

Site 8: Niebauer Road and South 64th Street West.

Site 9: Niebauer Road and South 56th Street West.

Site 10: Niebauer Road and South 48th Street West.

Site 11: Hesper Road and South 72nd Street West.

Site 12: Hesper Road and South 64th Street West.

Site 13: Hesper Road and South 56th Street West.

Site 14: Hesper Road and South 48th Street West.

Site 15: King Avenue West and South 72nd Street West.

Site 16: King Avenue West and South 64th Street West.

The purpose of the project is to address crash clusters at sites 1 to 3 and enhance safety features at 13 intersections.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2024, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.

An important part of properly planning for future projects is partnering with the community. MDT welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project. Comments may be submitted online at mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Billings office, P.O. Box 20437, Billings, MT 59104-0437. Please note that comments are for project UPN 9912000.

The public is encouraged to contact Billings District Preconstruction Engineer Kurtis Schnieber at 406-657-0269 or Project Design Engineer Sabastian Lucio at 406-345-8243 with questions or comments about the project.

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Montana Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, P.O. Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.