The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal to resurface about 1.5 miles of West Main Street in Laurel.

The project begins just east of the Old US Highway 10 and Golf Course Road intersection, and extends east for about 1.5 miles, ending at the intersection of 1st Avenue and West Main Street.

Proposed work includes applying a new overlay from just east of Golf Course Road to 8th Avenue, digging out distressed areas, finishing with a seal and cover (chip seal) and upgraded pavement markings for the entire project length, and updating 2nd Avenue sidewalk corners to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards. The purpose of the project is to take cost-effective action to preserve and maintain the existing roadway.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2024, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.

The Montana Department of Transportation believes an important part of properly planning for future projects is partnering with the community. MDT welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project. Comments may be submitted online at mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Billings office, P.O. Box 20437, Billings, MT 59104-0437. Please note that comments are for project UPN 10290000.

The public is encouraged to contact acting Billings District Preconstruction Engineer Kurtis Schnieber at 406-657-0269 or acting Project Design Engineer Kyle Shuck at 406-657-0226 with questions or comments about the project.

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Montana Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.