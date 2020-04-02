MDU warns of scam

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana-Dakota Utilities recently announced it has received several calls from customers notifying the company they were contacted by scammers demanding payment, offering discounts or leaving a false callback number.

According to the organization’s website, the emails and calls claim to be regarding a bill or a past-due balance. The fraudulent email generally contains an account number, an amount due (or past due), a due date and a link to log in to view the account.

In the announcement, MDU reminded customers it does not follow this practice, and asked anyone receiving one of the phone calls or emails to call MDU immediately at 800-638-3278.

“Please be alert and know that we will never demand immediate payment of any sort and do not accept payment over the phone. We have also suspended all disconnections related to payment or collection issues due to the COVID-19 situation,” MDU said on its website.

MDU customers may call 800-638-3278 to access an electronic account service to verify account balances at anytime. Additionally, customer service agents are available 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday (excluding holidays).

For more information, go to montana-dakota.com.

