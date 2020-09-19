Medical group announces data breach of patient information at Montana hospitals

Encrypted information, like social security numbers, financial accounts and credit card information stored in Blackbaud was not accessed after a forensic investigation was conducted by the company, Sloup said. The incident did not involve any access to medical system or electronic health records.

When asked why patients weren't promptly notified of the data breach, Sloup said that SCL Health, working in partnership with Blackbaud on its investigation, took time to establish a "clear understanding of the information and potential people impacted."

"Thousands of nonprofit organizations who work with Blackbaud were impacted by the breach, and SCL Health has been among the early groups to issue communications to anyone potentially impacted," Sloup said.

SCL Health launched its own investigation and notified patients via mailed letters, postings on related websites and through media advisories "in the states where individuals may have been impacted," according to Sloup. The U.S. Office of Civil Rights has also been informed of the breach.

“At this time, there is no evidence that personal information involved in the incident has been misused,” Sloup said. "However, we recommend patients remain vigilant and review the statements you receive from your health care providers."