Medical issue may have caused driver to go off I-94 and crash into tree

A medical issue may have caused a man to drive off I-94 Tuesday morning and crash into a nearby tree, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The pickup truck had been westbound on I-94 near mile marker 2.6 before the driver went off the right side of the road, traveled approximately 50 yards and hit a tree straight on, MHP Trooper Joshua French said.

The man's injuries were serious, but they did not appear to be life-threatening injuries, according to the trooper.

A HELP Flight helicopter was put on standby until responders could get a better sense of the man's injuries. He was ultimately taken by ground to a Billings hospital. At one point responders heard the man was pinned inside the vehicle, but that did not end up being the case, French said.

The crash was reported at about 7:20 a.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several Good samaritans helped out before responders arrived, including by stabilizing the injured man's head and neck.

"There were no signs of impairment, speed was not a factor," French said. "It seemed like it was a medical issue."

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, including Worden Fire and EMS and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.