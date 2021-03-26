Medical school president involved in derogatory comments cited by Billings Clinic

"Both with Rocky Vista University and as an organization, whenever we partner with a company, that company as our partner is an extension of us and that's something we take very seriously as well," Arveshoug said during Friday's meeting.

Steve Loveless, St. Vincent Healthcare and SCL Health Montana president, also issued a statement Friday involving the concerns regarding RVU. In the statement, he said St. Vincent takes seriously "the allegations that have been made" and has talked with the leadership of the medical school.

St. Vincent will continue to talk with RVU in the coming days, Loveless said.

"We appreciate the transparent conversations that are taking place, the swift actions by RVU leadership, and are encouraged believing that the actions of a few are not representative of the values of the RVU organization," Loveless said.

There's a need for physicians in Montana and Wyoming, Loveless said, and having a "community partner to address the need is critical."

"St. Vincent Healthcare continues to support this potential community partner with the proposed Rocky Vista University Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine in Billings while we complete our internal discernment process," Loveless said.