Medicine Crow principal had no racial bias, Billings school investigation finds

An investigation prompted by a series of offensive social media posts on an account used by the principal of Medicine Crow Middle School found that she did not show racial bias in her career as an educator.

Nikki Hofmann, who has led the school since it opened in 2016, will remain principal, School District 2 superintendent Greg Upham said Wednesday.

He said that there was disciplinary action against Hofmann, including a written warning, additional discriminatory training, and ongoing close supervision.

“We looked at everything,” Upham said. “I was comfortable that Mrs. Hofmann has treated students fairly in her entire career, and will continue to do so.”

Hofmann's conduct came into question after she used a Facebook account that appeared to belong to her husband to communicate as school principal on a Medicine Crow parent group page. Many posts on the account repeatedly demean Democrats, the Black Lives Matter movement and Muslims.

Upham previously called the posts, "appalling."

Hofmann has issued a letter apologizing for the posts to school parents, Upham said, and has been tasked with working to rebuild trust in the school community.

Hofmann received both support and criticism after the posts came to light in June. A small protest was held at Medicine Crow on Friday, calling for action from district administrators.

