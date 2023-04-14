The Billings Public Library is bringing in Montana author Peter Young to discuss his new book, "Stop the Tall Man, Save the Tiger: A Memoir," at 6 p.m. on April 26 in the BPL Community Room. This talk is free and open to the public.

When Peter Young married Paige, the love of his life, he unwittingly entered a whole new world, one dominated by her bizarre Uncle Robert. While trying to remain close to Paige and thus save his marriage, Peter was sucked into Uncle Robert's tiny cult.

For nearly twenty years Peter allowed himself to be slowly brainwashed, missing the obvious signs he was in a cult amid Uncle Robert's paranoia and unusual beliefs.

In his raw and powerful memoir, Peter provides an unflinching look at how cult leaders brainwash their followers and infect them with condemnation, hatred, and paranoia. Ultimately, Peter found the true meaning of his mysterious tiger dream and discovered that even though he needed to be rescued from the cult, he had been saved all along by a loving and gracious God.

A storyteller first and foremost, Peter is the author of "The Blue Team," a novel about faith and basketball and conquering your greatest enemy, in addition to the Amazon best-selling memoir, "Stop the Tall Man, Save the Tiger."

Prior to his writing career, Peter was a sports broadcaster for over 20 years and worked for CBS, ESPN, OLN, and other networks. He now lives near Bozeman and is working on the sequel to "The Blue Team."

For more information, please call Billings Public Library at 406-657-8290