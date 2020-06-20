Meet Twister, the pickup that survived the Father's Day tornado at MetraPark

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When a tornado touched down in Billings for the first time in 58 years, it ripped off the majority of the 97,000 square-foot roof of what is now the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

While turning the stadium into an outdoor arena, the 2010 Father’s Day tornado uprooted 67 trees on the grounds, tore through surface laid for the city’s indoor football team and carried couch cushions from an office in the stadium to the roof of the MetraPark pavilion.

One piece of MetraPark equipment, a blue 1991 Chevy pick-up, was not spared. Winds picked the truck up from where it was parked in the breezeway entrance into the arena, and planted it next to the barrier that looped around its floor.

10 years later, the truck is still in the arena, albeit with a decal that has since been added. Letters on the left-rear fender spell out “Twister,” with a mock design of the force that carried the truck a decade prior.