Meeting with law enforcement agencies at the library November 9th

The Alliance of Defenders of Acceptance and Belonging has scheduled a second meeting with local law enforcement agencies. This time the group is expanded to include the US Marshal’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol. Acting U.S. Marshall for Montana, Timothy A. Hornung and Captain Kyle Hayter of the Montana Highway Patrol have agreed to attend. Sheriff Mike Linder and Chief Rich St. John have also agreed to attend.

The ADAB is sponsored by the Billings Interfaith Network of local churches, and is particularly interested in discrimination on the basis of race in the Billings community.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the community room of the Billings Public Library on Wednesday, November 9. The public is invited and encouraged to come. The agencies will all receive copies of the questions in advance of the meeting.