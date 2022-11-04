 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Meeting with law enforcement agencies at the library November 9th

  • 0
Meeting with local law enforcement.JPG

Meeting with local law enforcement

The Alliance of Defenders of Acceptance and Belonging has scheduled a second meeting with local law enforcement agencies. This time the group is expanded to include the US Marshal’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol. Acting U.S. Marshall for Montana, Timothy A. Hornung and Captain Kyle Hayter of the Montana Highway Patrol have agreed to attend. Sheriff Mike Linder and Chief Rich St. John have also agreed to attend.

The ADAB is sponsored by the Billings Interfaith Network of local churches, and is particularly interested in discrimination on the basis of race in the Billings community.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the community room of the Billings Public Library on Wednesday, November 9. The public is invited and encouraged to come. The agencies will all receive copies of the questions in advance of the meeting.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists may finally know the reason why Pluto has snowcapped mountains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News